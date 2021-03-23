Precept Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Precept Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.1% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

NYSE GNRC traded down $10.16 on Tuesday, reaching $303.57. 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,939. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

