Precept Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Precept Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.09. 5,575,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,779. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.17 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.11.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.