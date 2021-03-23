Precept Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Precept Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 5.5% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $263,993.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 946,989 shares in the company, valued at $217,201,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,040. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

