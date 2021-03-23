Precept Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Infinera accounts for about 0.5% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Infinera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $31,570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 1,861,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

