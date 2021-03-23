Precept Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Digital Turbine accounts for 0.5% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APPS traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $102.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

