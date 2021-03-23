Precept Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,586,000. ServiceNow accounts for 8.3% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 258,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,130,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,129. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

