Precept Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.7% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

KRE stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 11,598,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

