Precept Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Precept Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,462. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.01 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

