Precept Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Precept Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Stamps.com makes up 0.9% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,183,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,105. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.47.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

