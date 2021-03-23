Precept Management LLC Sells 155,500 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Precept Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the quarter. Aptose Biosciences accounts for about 0.8% of Precept Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

APTO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,453. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $326.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

