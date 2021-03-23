Precept Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Precept Management LLC lessened its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC owned 0.22% of Fathom worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fathom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. 193,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

Several research firms recently commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.