Precept Management LLC Sells 650,800 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Precept Management LLC reduced its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,800 shares during the period. Glu Mobile makes up approximately 2.0% of Precept Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Glu Mobile worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 836,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 568,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

