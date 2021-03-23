Precept Management LLC Sells 85,294 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Precept Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,294 shares during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.9% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 243,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,106 shares of company stock worth $3,752,307. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

