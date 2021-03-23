Precept Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.60. 4,207,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.