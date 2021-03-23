Precept Management LLC Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGAMU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,729,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000.

OTCMKTS:SGAMU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

