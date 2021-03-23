Precept Management LLC Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Ultra Clean comprises about 0.6% of Precept Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Precept Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

UCTT stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 575,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,998. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

