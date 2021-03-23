Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,006. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

