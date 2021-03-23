Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,448. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

