Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

