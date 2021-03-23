Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 138,245 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 138,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

WETF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 3,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $909.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

