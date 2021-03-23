Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.20

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $17.05. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 33,307 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
About Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)
Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
