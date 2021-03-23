Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.20

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $17.05. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 33,307 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

