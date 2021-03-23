Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1.62 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,575,303 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

