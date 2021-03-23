Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up about 8.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 4.25% of Primerica worth $223,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 137.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 67.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Primerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Primerica by 54.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.56. 194,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,274. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

