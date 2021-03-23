Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Reduced by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044,204 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for about 6.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.75% of Primo Water worth $94,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,802. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

