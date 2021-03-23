Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 422,151 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $32.64.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

