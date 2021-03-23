Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,531 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

