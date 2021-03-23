Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after buying an additional 570,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.39. 14,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

