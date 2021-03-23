Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.12. 327,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

