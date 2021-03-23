Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.53 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $328.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

