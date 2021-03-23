Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.16. 1,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

