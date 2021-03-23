Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

