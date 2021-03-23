Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,867 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.30. 3,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,814. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

