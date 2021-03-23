Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.08. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,386. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.89 and a twelve month high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

