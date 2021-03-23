Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

FDVV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 75,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

