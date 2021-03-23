Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.37

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.37 and traded as low as $23.29. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 18,848 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

