Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $2.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

