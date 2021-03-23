Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Prologis by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 590,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 501,533 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

