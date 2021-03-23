Prometeus Price Hits $11.62 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $11.62 or 0.00021034 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.79 or 0.00629534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

