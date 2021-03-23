Propy Hits 1-Day Volume of $870,062.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Propy has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and $870,062.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

PRO is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.