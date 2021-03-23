Proton 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.46 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,754,215 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.