Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 1,698,306 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $12,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

