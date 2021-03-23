Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 11,790 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,825 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Cree worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cree by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,141 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,974 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

