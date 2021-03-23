Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,596 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Neogen worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 33.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

