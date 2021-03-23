Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 17,140 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 271,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of PK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

