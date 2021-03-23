Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,314 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Graco worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Graco by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Graco by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

