Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 27,942 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.