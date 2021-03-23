Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.22% of Stepan worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SCL stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.