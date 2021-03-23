Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

UHS opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

