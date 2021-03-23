Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,836 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

