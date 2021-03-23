Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 143,824 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

